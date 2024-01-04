Little River bar reopens with new age limits after deadly shooting of 2 underage men

A Little River bar that reopened this week after a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve has upped its minimum age limit for those wanting to come inside.

Drinking Class Sports Bar and Grill, 3389 Highway 9 East, posted Wednesday on its Facebook group page that the bar is now requiring women to be 25 or older to enter and men to be 30 or older.

The Drinking Class Sports Bar and Grill in Little River has changed its minimum age to enter the bar after a deadly shooting New Year’s Eve. Two men were killed and two others injured. Jan. 4, 2024

Several attempts to speak with a manager or owner at Drinking Class were unsuccessful. A person answering the phone Thursday said the manager wasn’t there and that he didn’t know when he would come in.

The change comes after two men under the age of 21, the legal drinking age in South Carolina, were shot and killed at the bar on Dec. 31.

James Myron Bellamy, 20, and Kron Fox, 19, were killed in the shooting that also injured two others. No arrests have been made by Horry County Police in the case.

Attempts to contact the victims’ families were unsuccessful.

Drinking Class Bar and Grill announced that it reopened on Jan. 3 at noon. David Nappi, an administrator for the bar’s Facebook page, announced the new age restrictions several hours before the bar reopened.

Those commenting on the bar’s post said that the bar had previously only allowed patrons 21 years of age and older but underage people would still enter.

The shooting happened at the Little River bar on Dec. 31 after 11 p.m. The events of the night are unclear and Horry County Police has not released information on who fired the shots or why.

Bellamy was taken to Sea Coast Hospital where he died from his injuries. Fox died on the scene. Two other people received non-life threatening injuries.