Little River man sentenced in connection to the death of his mom in 2021

A Little River man has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted of killing his mom in 2021, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Colby Kopacz, 31, will serve 30 years after he pleaded guilty Monday to murder in connection to the death of his mother, Amy Kopacz, 54.

Amy Kopacz was found dead in her Little River Inn Lane home on Oct. 29 from an assault, the release states.

The following month, Colby Kopacz was arrested in Florida and told police he hit his mom in the head numerous times.

His sisters attended Monday’s hearing, according to the release.

Colby Kopacz was living with his mother when he allegedly killed her, sister Holly Kopacz previously said.

Holly Kopacz said her brother is short-tempered and has a violent history that caused most family members to cut ties with him.

“Colby has a long track record of violence and lashing out when he doesn’t get what he wants,” the sister said previously. “The only one who had any faith in him and that he may one day change was my mom.”

It is not clear what led up to the attack.

Colby Kopacz is not eligible for parole.