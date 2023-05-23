Little River SC gas station clerk attacked with stick and then robbed, police say

Horry County police are looking for a man that attacked and robbed a Little River gas station clerk a little after midnight on Tuesday.

An officer responded to the Circle K off Highway 17 in reference to an assault, an incident report says.

The suspect, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, ran into the store and hit the female clerk in the back with a long stick, and then forced her to open the cash register, according to the report.

The man took an unknown amount of $1 and $5 bills, then forced the employee to the back of the store.

He then told her to take off her clothes, and she refused, according to the report. At that point the suspect fled.

The man was wearing a white hat, black surgical-type face mask, black gloves, black shirt and jeans, the report says.

No arrests have been made yet.