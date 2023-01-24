Little River woman arrested after she allegedly set another person on fire
A woman has been arrested after she allegedly set another person on fire Friday, according to police reports.
Wendy Long, 49, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to online booking records.
The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The Little River woman allegedly took a bottle of accelerant, sprayed it on the person and then used a lighter to set them aflame, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant states that officers arrived on scene about 3:50 p.m. Friday at the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club in Little River.
Long was arrested by the Horry County Police Department.