Little Rock apartment complex residents left without running water for a week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For one apartment complex, recent intense weather has left some tenants without running water for a week.

When the snow blew in last Monday, some people living at Barrington Hills Apartments woke up to find the faucets they left dripping overnight were completely dry.

They contacted Working4You about what was going on, with their top complaint being the unclear communication from the leaders at the apartment complex and the lack of water.

Layla Brown is one of the residents of the apartment complex.

“I have not been able to wash clothes, I have to go to my mother’s house to shower,” Brown described. “We don’t use the bathroom anymore.”

Brown said the apartment complex has been emailing them regarding the situation. Another person living there, Douglass Gay, said they were all told last week they had people on-site looking at the issue.

“You can’t turn, can’t flush the commode, can’t do anything,” he said. “Ain’t any water.”

Working4You reached out to Barrington Hills Apartment Complex and a representative from Ozark Management said they’ve been working on the issue, believing frozen pipes led to a break in the line.

In an email sent to residents Monday night, they said they’ve provided a water tank for washing dishes and flushing toilets, but the water in the tank they provided is not safe to drink. The email also said there was bottled water outside the leasing office.

“From the time I got off work and came home, there were water bottles out, there was none this morning, none yesterday, none the day before that,” Brown said.

Which is why Gay got water on his own last week.

“I got to go get water someplace else and it cost me,” Gay said.

Ozark Management said they’ve replaced residual pressure valves and the regulator, both help with maintaining water pressure, in an effort to fix the issue.

The people who live there are just hoping the water will come back on as soon as possible.

“It’s really unfortunate for a community of people to go through this for this long,” Brown said.

A representative from Ozark Management said that someone from American Leak Detection will be onsite Tuesday morning to try and fix the problem.

