Little Rock children make the most out of the snow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For some families, the snow didn’t stand in their way of having fun.

Sledding was a thrill for many on Monday after snow came down in parts of Arkansas on Sunday, families from near and far flocked to snowy hills near the Clinton Library in downtown Little Rock.

Tiana Knight, 10 years old, said once she and her family saw the snow they had a mini-dance party to celebrate because they knew they would be sledding.

“Everything is so much more beautiful when the snow covers it, it’s like a whole winter wonderland,” she said.

Knight said no one should pass up the opportunity to have fun in the snow.

“When you’re in Arkansas you have to be really patient for the winter time because when it snows that’s your one time once a year to go out and go sledding,” she said.

As for the Holderfield family, they were smiling from ear to ear while they were sledding.

“It gets really fun when you go faster,” Hadley Holderfield said.

Her father Philp Holderfield said he hopes to make memories with his family while they were out sledding.

“I got some old videos of the kids sledding so I will take the kids sledding and I will take some videos today so we can relax this year from now,” he said.

Shiloh Newlin, who is 12 years old, said she has always loved snow.

“I really have enjoyed the cold since I was little, so I have been really enjoying it with my cousins and siblings,” Newlin said.

Everyone said that they appreciate the snow and had fun with their families.

