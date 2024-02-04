Little Rock Dog Training Club holds 73rd annual obedience trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bunch of well-trained pups showed off their skills at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds this weekend as part of the Little Rock Dog Training Club’s 73rd annual Obedience Trial on Saturday.

The Little Rock Dog Training Club offers basic to advanced obedience classes. Some participants say the basic dog training led to their love of competition.

“Well, they start with the basic obedience course and learn the basics, healing and sits and stays and then they just progress from there,” one competitor said.

American Working Dog Championships held in Little Rock

Around 75 dogs and their human companions are taking part in the fun this weekend.

The competition continues Sunday at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry. Competition starts at 8 and runs until early afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.