Little Rock families preparing for possible return to school, work amid slow thaw

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On a typical snow day, you would find kids sledding and playing in the snow, but that snow can also create plenty of chores.

Cora and John Henry Adams, brother and sister, were excited for a few days of snow-filled fun.

“I was so happy, I was like ‘Yeah school’s going to be out,’” Cora Adams said.

Morning freezing rain concerns have central Arkansas schools canceling Thursday classes

The phrase goes “work hard, play hard,” but in the snow, it might go, “play hard, work hard.”

“Our mom was like ‘Hey I don’t know if y’all are going to go to school tomorrow, so just shovel the driveway right now just in case,’” Cora Adams said.

They were busy clearing a path in the driveway since the first thing they tried didn’t exactly work out.

“Me and my dad laid out some snow melting stuff on the ground up here and on the sidewalk, and within 30 minutes to an hour it was covered,” John Henry Adams said.

“It’s hard because you got to break the ice,” Cora Adams said.

Snow and icy roads cause issues for Jacksonville drivers

Sometimes working so hard can lead to some hiccups, like a broken shovel.

“I just went ‘shoop’ and the handle just popped right off,” John Henry Adams said.

As time ticked by the big question, “Will we have school tomorrow?” lingered.

Eventually, the kids learned that they are out of school Thursday, so back to the “play hard” portion of the phrase they went.

“It was just a lot of fun you know,” John Henry Adams said.

Little Rock runners train outside despite freezing temperatures

Little Rock School District isn’t the only school district closed tomorrow. For a full list, visit our Closings page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.