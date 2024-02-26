Little Rock Fire Department officials advise against burning during windy conditions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With windy conditions blowing into central Arkansas this week, officials with the Little Rock Fire Department are asking the public to advise caution when burning things.

LRFD Captain Doug Coffman said that even though there is not currently a burn ban, those who have to burn should use common sense.

“We want to encourage people to use common sense even though there is not currently a burn ban like in the city of Little Rock,” Coffman said.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: From the 80s to the 50s this week!

Arkansas Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Libby said that winds will be particularly gusty the first part of the week.

“I’m forecasting winds of 10-20 mph on Monday,” Libby said. “Winds will be even stronger on Tuesday and Wednesday. Southwest winds will be sustained from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph with temperatures in the low 80s.”

Woman dies in North Little Rock house fire

Coffman said that even a small fire on a windy day can quickly get out of hand.

“It’s a very windy day. You start a fire, and you think it’s going to be something small that you can keep an eye on. Next thing you know, it’s gotten out, so there have been multiple fires reported today,” Coffman said.

Fire can spread extremely fast and Coffman said that fire burns uphill faster than it does downhill due to the process of heat rising.

Little Rock man given 20 years in federal prison after setting fire to two coffee shops

“At the end of the day, it’s not worth it, you know, just wait a little while,” Coffman said. “Wind-driven fires can and are harder to deal with, as outdoor fires can get away from us faster.”

To learn more about how to acquire a burn permit for the city of Little Rock, visit LittleRock.Gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.