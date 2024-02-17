Little Rock police arrest man connected to October 2023 deadly shooting of 15-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say they arrested a man who faces murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department released Saturday the arrest of 24-year-old Courtney Hood who was taken into custody in connection to the October 14, 2023 homicide on Washington Street.

Little Rock police investigating deadly Saturday evening shooting

This is the fifth arrest made in the investigation behind the shooting that killed 15-year-old Davin Holmes and injured another 15-year-old, who were both found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the 12th Street Station.

Arkansas family speaks out after the 15-year-old was killed in weekend shooting

A few days after the shooting, police arrested 16-year-old Charles Gantt III, 19-year-old Markeise Murphy, 22-year-old Taquan Porter-Baker and 23-year-old Bryant Thompson Jr. were arrested for their involvement in the shooting on Washington Street.

Little Rock police arrest suspects accused in shooting of 15-year-olds

Hood has been charged with Capital Murder and was taken into custody without incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.