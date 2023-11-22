Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly October shooting on West 51st Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in October.

LRPD officials said 20-year-old Omarion Dilworth was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Mario Collins on Oct. 12.

Little Rock police investigating deadly Thursday night shooting

On Oct. 12, LRPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5500 block of West 51st Street just before 7:50 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Collins, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dilworth is facing a charge of capital murder.

US Marshals searching for suspects in two deadly October shootings in Little Rock

Authorities are still searching for 24-year-old Arijuana Houston in connection with the shooting. Houston is also facing a charge of capital murder.

