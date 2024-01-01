Little Rock police investigate after one dead in early morning shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An investigation is underway after Little Rock police were reportedly called to a shooting early New Year’s Day.

A call at 3:43 a.m. brought police to the 5000 block of East 39th Street Monday morning. Responding officers found a man there dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The scene has been secured and homicide investigators have responded, officials said.

Investigators stated the Pulaski County Coroner had taken the deceased to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Little Rock Police Department homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

