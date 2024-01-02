Little Rock police investigating Monday shooting on Roosevelt Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man injured.

Officials with the LRPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting near a restaurant in the 500 block of Roosevelt Road just before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the victim is believed to have been shot at a different location before going to the restaurant for help.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time. LRPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.