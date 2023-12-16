Little Saints Daycare aims to address community child care needs

Dec. 16—BEMIDJI — In an effort to improve child care access across the Bemidji region, a new daycare center recently opened up shop in a historic downtown location.

Coined

"Little Saints Daycare,"

the site previously served as a library and RE/MAX of Bemidji. Since Thanksgiving week, the daycare has been operating under the watch of St. Philip's Catholic School in collaboration with Greater Bemidji and the

Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

As such, it's been offering an invaluable service for the community since it has opened its doors.

"We know that working families contribute to the economic development of our town," St. Philip's Principal Jana Norgaard said, "and if you don't have daycare, you can't work. It's a cycle. We need (child care) and we need it badly."

In 2018, Bemidji was chosen to participate in the Rural Child Care Innovation Program by the First Children's Finance daycare organization. The collaboration is meant to create sustainable solutions that increase the supply of affordable and high-quality child care in the area,

the Bemidji Child Care website states.

According to St. Philip's Parish Council Member Kay Mack, nearly 800 needed daycare slots were identified throughout Bemidji.

"There was just a strong need," Mack detailed, "so they wanted to do a multifaceted approach including propping up at-home daycares and looking at more center-type daycares."

Around that time, Erin Echternach who was working at Greater Bemidji, was appointed to a state task force on child care where she was able to draft new legislation and advocate for opportunities that would allow communities to more effectively respond to child care needs.

Fast forward to October 2022, St. Philip's purchased the current Little Saints Daycare facility at 602 Beltrami Avenue. Come January, Larry Mack became the project manager and managed renovations of the building.

"He brought in general contractors and put it together one contractor at a time," Kay Mack added.

Construction started this past summer and included adding bathrooms, removing walls and upgrading the building to be compliant with fire code and daycare licensing requirements.

The Greater Bemidji Planning Commission and Joint Planning Board also had to approve a conditional use permit for the building to be repurposed.

In terms of financing, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation served as a grant administrator for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which awarded Little Saints with a grant as part of the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

"That grant was really meant to keep old buildings in good shape in these downtown areas," Mack said. "It wasn't necessarily a grant to prop up daycare."

Little Saints also benefited from grant funding specific to opening a daycare through Greater Bemidji.

"All of these grants are Minnesota dollars that are flowing through those organizations," she added.

After adding the finishing touches to the building, Little Saints Daycare celebrated its opening with a Dec. 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony. Officials cut a ribbon created by children from the daycare that included their hand prints smattered throughout the paper. Preschoolers then cut their own as part of a second ribbon-cutting.

The grand opening served as a reminder of the previous year's work in addressing a critical community need.

"This really becomes a social justice issue. If we want to support people in becoming self-sufficient and in picking themselves up, they need all support systems in place," Mack said. "Daycare is absolutely crucial for young, working families."

Under its license, Little Saints currently operates four daycares in one facility serving Pre-K through fifth-grade students with six full-time staff members.

"Our license allows nonprofit organizations like us to open up multiple daycares within a facility as long as the children are all separated," Norgaard said.

As of mid-December, the daycare is at full capacity serving 46 children. They don't currently take in infants, but plan to add infant care next summer or school year.

"We didn't want families to rely on us (for infant care) if we weren't going to be open in time for school to start," Norgaard said.

Those interested in being added to a waiting list can find more information on the St. Philip's website at

stphilipsbemidji.org

or call

(218) 444-4938.