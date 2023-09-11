'My little sidekick': Woman searching for bearded dragon after armed carjacking in Augusta

It's been almost a month since Lauren Dozier was held at gunpoint during a carjacking in Augusta. She says despite her identifying the suspect in a lineup, there have yet to be any arrests and her beloved bearded dragon, who was in the car that day, is still missing.

On Aug. 17, Dozier stopped at the Dollar General on Washington Road to pick up sunscreen. While she normally would have taken her bearded dragon, Lenny, inside the store with her, he remained in the front seat of the car that day.

"I was thinking, 'I'm grabbing one thing. I'm going to be so quick,'" she said. "I left the car running for him and locked the doors."

Lenny, 6, was stolen from his owner, Lauren Dozier, during an armed carjacking in Augusta.

When Dozier returned and started to open her car door, she was rushed by a man pointing a gun at her.

"He was demanding money in cash," she said. "It's 2023, I didn't have any cash on me. I tried to argue with him and he kept explaining he was very desperate."

Dozier offered to drive to the ATM, withdraw the max amount of $300 and return to give him the money, according to the incident report. He countered the offer, saying she would need to go with him.

She pressed the SOS button on her phone hoping it would call police, but it triggered a loud alert.

"Once he heard that alert, he shoved me out of the way, hopped in my car and was gone," she said.

Still sitting in the front seat, 6-year-old Lenny vanished with the suspect down Washington Road. Dozier said she doesn't believe the suspect noticed Lenny until he had already taken the car.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies found the car abandoned about 24 hours later near Lake Olmstead, but Lenny was nowhere to be found.

"I found Lenny's enclosure dumped in the woods beside the vehicle, along with my nurse bag and hospital badge," Dozier said. "I made friends with a lot of homeless people down there, offered a lot of money and gave my phone number out to a ton of people just hoping to get the word out. I went every day for almost two weeks looking for Lenny, with no luck."

On Aug. 30, Dozier received a call from detectives saying they got their first break in the case.

"They called me into the detective station to look at a lineup and showed me six photographs," she said. "I've never looked at somebody so close in the face, so deeply in the eyes. While the encounter was only three minutes, it seemed like it lasted forever. The sixth person [they showed me], I couldn't be more certain I pointed at the correct person."

Following the identification, Dozier said she did not hear back from the detectives. Officials with the sheriff's office said Thursday there have not been any arrests in the case.

Dozier said she believes the suspect knows what happened to Lenny and can provide answers. While waiting for an arrest, she is searching Craigslist every day hoping he will pop up for sale.

"The police told me that they're still looking for my dragon, but I'm sure they have other things going on. They haven't even found the person who is responsible yet," she said.

Lenny, who was last seen in his winged leash harness, is a tan bearded dragon with several orange spots on his chin and a little bit of orange around the eyes. He has a large orange mark on his back left leg.

"I had no idea that bearded dragons could have so much personality," Dozier said. "I had him for about a year, but he went everywhere with me. We did everything together. He was a little partner in crime, my little sidekick."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1000.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: