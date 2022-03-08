Little Sign Of Virus At LTHS

LA GRANGE, IL — Lyons Township High School had a grand total of two coronavirus cases among students late last week, according to its latest numbers.



That's out of nearly 4,000 students. The case number is the same as the previous week.

Among staff, no coronavirus cases were reported. The week before that, one employee tested positive.

The school's mask requirement has been gone for more than a week. No new major coronavirus variants have emerged lately, so many are hoping the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

In similarly sized Hinsdale High School District 86, no coronavirus cases among students were reported last week. One employee tested positive.

As of Friday, Elmhurst's York High School, where enrollment is 2,800, had three coronavirus cases among students. The previous week, it reported zero.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch