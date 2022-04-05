🌱 Little Sky Bakery Opens + People's Budget Ideas
Happy Tuesday, people of Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything worth knowing in Redwood City-Woodside today.
First, today's weather:
Mostly sunny. High: 71 Low: 46.
Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:
San Mateo Co. Gets $350K In Federal Funds For Crisis Training Program (Patch)
Nearly 700 Ideas Submitted For How Redwood City Should Spend $1M (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)
Redwood City Kiwanis Farmers Market set to open for 2022 season (Climate Online)
Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School (The Almanac Online)
Peninsula standby Little Sky Bakery is opening a temple to naturally leavened doughs (San Francisco Chronicle)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Congressional Candidate Climate and Environment Forum (April 6)
"A Spanish Journey": Exploring Spanish Classical Music (April 8)
Master Gardener Spring Garden Market (April 9)
"A Spanish Journey": Chamber Music Concert (April 9)
Artisan shop-Vintage Sale (April 10)
Virtual Celebration of Makerspace Opening (April 21)
Gigs & services:
In-person Jury Focus Group - $200 (Details)
Loving the Redwood City-Woodside Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at eric.he@patch.com
Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with a new update!
— Eric He
This article originally appeared on the Redwood City-Woodside Patch