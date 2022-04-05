🌱 Little Sky Bakery Opens + People's Budget Ideas

Happy Tuesday, people of Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything worth knowing in Redwood City-Woodside today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 71 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:

San Mateo Co. Gets $350K In Federal Funds For Crisis Training Program (Patch) Nearly 700 Ideas Submitted For How Redwood City Should Spend $1M (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) Redwood City Kiwanis Farmers Market set to open for 2022 season (Climate Online) Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School (The Almanac Online) Peninsula standby Little Sky Bakery is opening a temple to naturally leavened doughs (San Francisco Chronicle)

