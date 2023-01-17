Little Sleepies Just Dropped a Disney Pets Collections—and We’re Obsessed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

With adorable furry characters from favorite Disney movies, there’s a reason why it’s already selling out so fast.

Little Sleepies

When Disney and Little Sleepies collide you know it’s going to be good but when it’s Disney Pets? Prepare for cuteness overload. In Little Sleepies’ latest collection, the beloved brand dropped a cheerful new print showing off furry characters from favorite Disney movies including 101 Dalmatians, The Aristocats, Bolt, Alice & Wonderland, Pinnochio, Lady and the Tramp, and Pluto.

It’s hard to tell who’s more adorable, the happy doggies, mischievous kitties, or the sweet little babes who are rocking the Little Sleepies Disney Pets Zippy in preemie-3T. The wooftastic new line, which drops today, is inspired by all things pets and is made from a buttery smooth blend of bamboo viscose.





Little Sleepies

To buy: Little Sleepies Zippy (Preemie-3T), $38; littlesleepies.com



The collection includes nine pieces from swaddles, lovey, and headbands to pet bandanas and crib sheets. But things are already selling out fast, so don't wait too long before snagging one or two (due to popular demand, Little Sleepies even put a two swaddle per-order cap for the first 24 hours of the release per household in an attempt “to prevent oversells and to make it fair for all members of our community,” according to the brand, but it still sold out shortly after the collection launched).

Other Disney Pet-inspired options for the family that you’ll be obsessed with:

To buy: Little Sleepies Disney Pets Fitted Crib Sheet, $45; littlesleepies.com

To buy: Little Sleepies Disney Pets Triple Layer Cloud Blanket, $74; littlesleepies.com

