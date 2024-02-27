Brown County family asking for public’s support in caring for ten-month-old with rare condition

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – For Brittany and James Dobry, taking care of their ten-month-old daughter Angelica has been anything but normal.

Angelica was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome (SWS). The rare genetic condition is linked to the port-wine marks along the left side of her body, covering her brain and eye. They are malformations in her blood vessels, meaning the left side of her brain cannot function properly.

For the Dobrys, raising their daughters, one healthy and one not, is challenging.

“To know that one isn’t going to grow up like the other, it’s like relearning a new newborn,” Brittany says.

One of the toughest aspects of Angelica’s condition is chronic seizures from epilepsy. Angelica has to take five medications a day to keep her seizures under control.

James Dobry says, “We are moving in the right direction, but at the same time, she’s also growing. She’s still a baby, so we don’t know what challenges could still lie ahead.”

Searching for support, the Dobrys started Angelica’s Journey, a website to share Angelica’s milestones and raise money.

“To not worry about making our hours every week, because we don’t because of all the therapy, so giving us that ability to not be able to worry about what’s going to happen,” Brittany says.

Since launching the site, the support the Dobrys received has been overwhelming.

James says, “When this actually happens, just seeing how many people come together in the community, it’s unbelievable.”

While Angelica may not have a normal life, the love she receives from her family and the community will help her get by.

The family is also hosting a benefit for Angelica on Saturday at Scolly’s Hometown Pub in Pulaski from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to donate to the Dobrys, click here.

