Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Adds Hazard Pay and Retains all Teachers With Continued Benefits During the COVID-19 Outbreak

GILBERT, Ariz., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool implements hazard pay while retaining all of their almost 800 teachers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families have encountered a number of changes and disruptions their home and work life. The Little Sunshine's team has provided comfort and normalcy in otherwise challenging times, by providing continuity of preschool relationships that help shield children from the chatter and uncertainty in our world.

"Our teachers and staff are at the core of what makes Little Sunshine's Playhouse so special, and their livelihoods matter to us immensely," said Brett Roubal, President of Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool. "Parents need the support of our teachers now more than ever, so it only made sense to allow them to work from home while providing distance learning opportunities for their students. And, for those teachers who continue to provide care at our school for essential service workers, we instituted additional hazard pay until the Stay at Home Orders lift."

"The child care industry has been heavily affected during this unprecedented time and we want to make sure we're a part of the community-wide solution for our families and our essential personnel," added Roubal. "Plus, our teachers are part of our family. We want to take care of them so we can ensure they'll be here for our families when the restrictions begin to lift. It's the right thing to do."

The schools will be staffed by volunteer employees who have chosen to remain working onsite to provide care to essential community personnel. Each LSP school is adhering to significant safety protocols and exceeding all guidelines established by the CDC and local authorities.

