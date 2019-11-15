‘A little out of touch’: the quest to find Joe Biden's millennial supporters

Young people like Bernie Sanders. They flock to his rallies and tattoo his spectacles on to body parts. Young people like Elizabeth Warren – just take a look at the memes. Pete Buttigieg, despite his unradical, centrist policies and general air of clean-shirtedness, draws out the youth. Andrew Yang’s “Yang Gang” are an often youthful phenomenon of their own.

Joe Biden? Not so much.

Youngsters aren’t memeing Joe Biden. There isn’t a run on Biden merchandise on college campuses. No one is getting Biden’s face tattooed on their arms and legs. Crushingly, a recent poll showed that only 2% of 18- to 29-year-olds in Iowa, the first state to vote in the Democratic primary, support the former vice-president.

The Guardian spent two days following Biden to campaign events in New Hampshire, looking for young supporters. If they exist, they aren’t coming to see him in droves. Or at least, they aren’t coming out in the same way they come out for Biden’s rivals.

At a recent Biden rally in front of the New Hampshire statehouse in Concord, the crowd, shivering in the 30F (-1.11C) sunshine, was mostly made up of older voters.

But there were young people there, too: a group of fresh-faced youngsters, wearing sneakers and inadequate jackets, handed out stickers and signed up supporters. One of them had an upturned bucket and was banging it like a drum.

Surely these enthusiastic Biden supporters would be desperate to speak of their admiration for their chosen candidate.

Nope.

The majority of the young people present were either employed by the Biden campaign or had some sort of fellowship with the campaign. They had been told they weren’t allowed to speak to journalists.

This isn’t normal. At other candidates’ rallies there are certainly young people with a quasi-official role with the campaign – gathering voters’ email addresses and handing out signs. But there are also young people who have just come to support the candidate and hear them speak.

Joe Biden poses with supporters after a town hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, on 8 November. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images More

At Biden’s rallies in New Hampshire, those people were conspicuous by their absence.

On Friday, after approaching every person who looked vaguely under the age of 30, the Guardian finally found two young people who weren’t connected to the campaign. But they weren’t Biden voters.

“I’m actually here for school. I have to go to a campaign event for my US elections class,” said Mati Cano, a 21-year-old student at Tufts University, close to Boston. Cano was with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ana Jurca, a fellow student. Jurca did not have to go to a campaign event for her US elections class; she just fancied a trip to New Hampshire.

Upon arriving at the capitol, Cano and Jurca had been mistaken for protesters by Biden campaign staffers – a moment that might reveal how highly the campaign rates its chances of luring young people to Biden’s events.

It wasn’t just the accusation of peddling civil unrest that turned Cano off Biden.

“I personally disagree with some of Biden’s policies in the past, like the criminal justice stuff he did, the crime bill he signed on and still doesn’t really apologize for it,” Cano said. He supports Sanders. “I just feel more close to Bernie, I resonate more with what Bernie’s saying.”

That evening Biden held a town hall event in Concord. The space was usually used as a basketball court, and someone had fastidiously taped a blue tarpaulin over the floor.

Biden spoke for about 10 minutes and answered questions, adeptly, on topics including the environment and gun control. Like at the statehouse event, there was a gaggle of youngsters, roughly 18-25 years old. A lot of them had been at the earlier rally. The youth had been placed behind Biden, holding signs and generally looking enthusiastic. Again, none would chat to the media. They were all either paid staff members or campaign fellows.