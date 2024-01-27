Little Traverse Bay Humane Society's annual Rock Out for Rescue fundraiser set for Feb. 3

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will host its annual Rock Out for Rescue on Saturday, Feb. 3. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the 900-plus animals that the organization rescues each year.

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will host its annual Rock Out for Rescue, a dueling pianos party, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The fundraiser will include an evening of dancing, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at the Grand Unity Event Center in Petoskey. Live music will be provided by Main Street Dueling Pianos of Grand Rapids.

“Rock Out for Rescue will be a fun night out that also supports a great cause,” said Jessica Mendezona, director of development at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society. “The live music is provided by Main Street Dueling Pianos, who generously donates all tips that evening to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society. We are hopeful that we’ll have a great turnout.”

The silent auction will be open for online bidding at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. There will be a wide variety of items in the auction, including artwork, gift certificates and even a University of Michigan football autographed by Coach Jim Harbaugh. Those interested in bidding can access the auction at ltbhs.com. The online auction is open to anyone interested in bidding and there is no cost toparticipate.

Elise Ramsey, executive director of the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, said the organization took in and cared for over 1,000 animals in 2023.

“Fundraisers such as Rock Out for Rescue allow us to continue our mission," said executive director Elise Ramsey. “We took in and cared for over 1,000 animals in 2023, and fun events like this ensure we can provide them with exceptional care.”

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Tickets are $100 and are available bycalling (231) 347-2396 or visiting ltbhs.com.

