Little Traverse clerk faces election-related charges

Apr. 27—HARBOR SPRINGS — A Little Traverse Township official is facing willful neglect of duty charges related to the 2022 election.

The Michigan Attorney General alleges that Sherry Ann Duntley, a clerk for Little Traverse Township, attempted to influence voters' decisions on three ballot proposals.

Duntley was arraigned last month in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on one count of common law offenses, which is a felony, and one count of willful neglect of duty, which is a misdemeanor.

An arraignment is a formal reading of the charges; Duntley has not been convicted of a crime.

"The department of the Attorney General alleges that Duntley, while performing her duties as an election administrator, willfully disregarded her obligation to remain impartial by attempting to influence voters' preferences on three ballot proposals in the 2022 election cycle," said a statement from Kimberly Bush, a spokesperson for the state Attorney General's office.

Bush said this case did not involve a local investigation. The matter was brought to the attention of the Michigan Department of State by citizens of the township.

"Such behavior allegedly violated a lawful instruction from the Secretary of State, compelling election officials to refrain from expressing their personal opinions on issues that are concurrently up for vote on already-distributed ballots across the state," the statement continues.

According to the township administrator, as of Wednesday, Duntley still holds the title of clerk. Recent minutes also show Dutley as being present at township meetings.

Duntley was appointed clerk and sworn in on Feb. 28, 2020, according to meeting minutes. She replaced former Clerk Lynda Armon.

"My client enjoys the presumption of innocence and she looks forward to having her day in court on this," said Mary Beth Kur, Duntley's attorney. "She denies criminal wrongdoing."

Conviction on the felony charge can result in a $10,000 fine and/or five years in prison and conviction on the misdemeanor charge can result in a $1,000 fine and/or up to one year in jail, according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

Duntley is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary exam at 2 p.m. May 3.

The Record-Eagle reached out for comment from Little Traverse Township officials and Duntley's attorney following her probable cause conference on Wednesday, but received no responses by the time of publication.

Michael Livingston is a Report for America corps member and Mackinac Straits Bureau reporter covering rural life in northern Michigan. Reach him at michael.livingston@interlochen.org.