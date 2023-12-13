Little Traverse Conservancy purchases 56 acres along bay

There is an existing trail on a new property in Bay Shore recently purchased by the Little Traverse Conservancy. The 56 acres represents the conservancy’s biggest financial investment in land to date.

BAY SHORE — When the Little Traverse Conservancy announced the recent purchase of 56 acres with a ¼ mile of shoreline on Little Traverse Bay, it marked a major milestone moment for the conservancy.

The land, located in the small community of Bay Shore in Charlevoix County, represents the conservancy’s biggest financial investment in land to date.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen just an incredible rise in people coming to our area, or at least in the sale of homes in our area,” said Emily Hughes, chief development officer for the conservancy. “The property market has really changed in the last three years. To me, that’s a sign that people want to be here, people want to be near water, people want to be outside. This property is a perfect place where all people can come, regardless of their ability or disability. They’ll be able to experience nature that so many of us came to this area for, or live in this area and stay in this area for.”

The land was initially listed for sale in the summer of 2022, and was still on the market when the conservancy toured the property that fall. They decided to protect the land, but needed to come up with a funding plan. The community responded in a big way.

According to the conservancy, Jennifer Adderley pledged the first major gift from the Terence and Jennifer Adderley Foundation. The Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, Inc. later joined with an anonymous lead donor, whose idea led to the new name for the property — Enji-minozhiiyaamigak. It is the Anishinaabemowin word for “The Place of Peacefulness.”

The anonymous donor also requested that signs on the property be written in Anishinaabemowin first, with an English translation second.

“That was the anonymous donor’s wish to ensure that we’re honoring the people who have been there for thousands of years, which was the Bay Shore tribe,” Hughes said. “That’s another element, is we will be working with the tribe to create not only the interpretation of the land but also the translation of that to be in English and in Anishinaabemowin.”

The new Enji-minozhiiyaamigak preserve includes 1/4 mile on Lake Michigan.

The conservancy also plans to create a universally accessible (UA) trail on the property. This sort of trail can be used by all, including walkers, strollers and wheelchairs.

Brynne and Bob Coletti of Harbor Springs and Naples, Florida made the first-ever quadruple match challenge in the conservancy’s history to make sure the UA trail was included in the property’s plans. Added support from the Frey Foundation, Soter Kay Foundation, Teddy and Molly Schiff, Gordon and Sharon Hassing, and 142 other donors ensured the land purchase and trail design would come to fruition.

“It’s true, people value this protected land,” Hughes said. “In this case, it was 149 families, businesses, individuals that got together and said ‘Yes, we want to protect this and we’re going to put our money behind it and we’re going to do it for thousands of people that will come into the future and enjoy the land.’ It’s really energizing. It’s just a tremendous feat for conservation and for our community that we can do a project of this magnitude.”

An aerial view of the 56 acres recently purchased by the Little Traverse Conservancy in Bay Shore.

Hughes said the UA trail is currently in the design phase. The conservancy hopes to begin installation in the spring.

“That will be hopefully completed by the end of next year, but we’re going to take our time because it’s our first ever universally accessible trail that we build and care for,” she said.

In the meantime, there is an existing trail on the property, but Hughes warned that there is no signage yet and the trail is not marked.

Hughes added that they hope to make the property a welcoming place where people can enjoy nature’s benefits.

“The property is not on U.S. 31, but we were given an easement so we could put our nature preserve sign on U.S. 31 with a trailhead arrow,” she said. “That was very intentional because we want people to know that this place exists and we want to be able to share it with all people.”

