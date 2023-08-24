Little Traverse Township clerk bound over on felony charge

Aug. 24—PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Township's clerk will face a felony charge related to accusations she tried to influence voters on Michigan's statewide ballot initiatives in October 2022.

Judge Angela Lasher of 90th District Court agreed Wednesday that the state proved there's probable cause to believe Sherry Ann Duntley tried to dissuade people from voting for the three ballot initiatives, particularly one that cemented the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

That means that Duntley will face a common-law felony charge and a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty in 57th Circuit Court, with Lasher setting a scheduling conference for Monday.

The charges stem from complaints two women sent to the Secretary of State shortly after visiting the township hall to ask about obtaining an absentee ballot. Louisa Miller told the court she asked how her husband could get one — she's not a registered voter in Michigan, she said.

Miller testified that Duntley told her the ballot questions should be read very carefully and that they contained lots of confusing wording.

"She proceeded to tell me on Proposal 3, and this was as much of a quote as I can remember, that the wording is complicated enough that the essence is that the woman has up to a month after the birth of her child to murder the baby," Miller said.

That was Oct. 17, 2022, and Miller said she contacted the Secretary of State either that same day or a day later.

Another witness, Suzanne Seacord, testified she went to the township hall a week later — she agreed with Cunningham that it was Oct. 26, but Mary Beth Kur, Duntley's attorney, questioned the accuracy of that. Seacord said she wanted another ballot because one had been mailed to her and she couldn't find it.

After getting her ballot, Seacord said a woman she didn't recognize told her she could fill it out there and return it. When Seacord responded she wanted to reread the proposals, the woman directed her to a table where the proposals were laid out and started explaining them.

"At one point she said, 'You don't want to vote for that one, because that would require a change in our constitution and we don't want to change our constitution, there's nothing wrong with it,'" Seacord said. "I just was, like, shocked because I had voted there so many times and no one had ever said anything to me about how I should vote before."

Seacord said she called a local elected official that day who told her Duntley is the township clerk — Seacord didn't recognize Duntley in the courtroom Wednesday.

After getting Miller's complaint, Michigan Bureau of Elections Regulatory Manager Adam Fracassi called Duntley to ask her about it, Fracassi testified. That was on Oct. 24, and when he asked Duntley about Miller's allegation she denied it.

"I reminded her not to instruct voters to vote in any particular way or even say anything that came across that way, that if voters have questions about the ballot proposal, that she should just direct them to the language itself," Fracassi said.

Christopher Jahnke, Michigan Department of State's Investigative Services Office manager of Special Investigations Section, testified he visited the township hall on Oct. 27 in an undercover capacity. He wore no identification and claimed to be a new resident looking for a copy of the ballot.

Kur asked to play Jahnke's recording of that conversation before the court, in which Duntley was heard explaining the ballot questions. At one point she said she wanted to inform people and not tell anybody how to vote.

Later in the conversation, Duntley told Jahnke, "off the record," that her church pastor said the wording was open-ended to the point where he wondered if someone could go to a veterinarian for an abortion.

Kur argued the state didn't show probable cause, noting Miller wasn't a registered voter in Michigan, Seacord didn't recognize Duntley and Jahnke was registered to vote in Wixom.

"I didn't recall hearing any testimony that anyone was told how to vote," Kur said.

"So if there's a statute somewhere that says that she doesn't have a right to answer questions or speak her mind or make any kind of speech at all, I mean whether it's right or wrong, we all have free speech rights in the United States and under Michigan's constitution."

Kur argued that Jahnke's recording showed no ill intent, but perhaps ignorance. She also asserted that case law prohibits bringing a common-law felony charge for crimes that are a misdemeanor by law.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Richard Cunningham, who argued for the state Wednesday, countered it didn't matter who was registered to vote where, but rather Duntley's state of mind when she allegedly said what she did. And the case law Kur cited only applied to accusations of nonfeasance, or failure of an elected official to do their duty. Duntley, on the other hand, is accused of misfeasance for an otherwise legal act in a wrongful way.

"The fact that she did the lawful act of expressing her opinion in a wrongful manner by using her position as clerk in an attempt to influence voters makes it misfeasance," Cunningham said.

Messages for Kur and the Attorney General's office seeking comment on Lasher's decision were left Wednesday afternoon.

A conviction on the felony charge Duntley faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, according to statute. Willful neglect of duty has a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Cunningham noted in court that establishing probable cause is a low bar to clear. It's not the same as proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which prosecutors would have to establish at trial, according to information from the Attorney General's office.