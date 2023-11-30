Little Traverse Township clerk resigns

Nov. 30—HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Township's clerk has resigned amid allegations that she tried to influence voters on three questions on the 2022 ballot.

Sherry Ann Duntley resigned effective Nov. 21, according to a woman who answered the township office phone then declined to give her name.

State law means the township has until Jan. 5, or 45 days from that date, to fill the vacancy, and a notice on the township's website said they will take applications until the post is filled.

Duntley had faced two charges stemming from the allegations, including a felony common-law charge with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to $10,000 fine or both.

Judge Angela Lasher of 90th District Court bound Duntley's case over to circuit court in August after agreeing there was probable cause she had committed a crime, which is a low burden to meet and not the same as a finding of guilt.

Now, the state Attorney General is offering a plea deal and agreed to dismiss both charges so Duntley can plead guilty to a misdemeanor with a maximum 90-day jail term in district court, filings show.

Mary Beth Kur, Duntley's attorney, confirmed that the state dropped the charges on the understanding it would reissue a warrant for just the misdemeanor charge.

"But that was from last week, and the next step has not occurred," she said.

Kur said she couldn't comment further at this time.

Duntley was charged after two women complained to the Secretary of State that the township clerk was trying to dissuade people from voting for three statewide ballot questions, particularly one that cemented the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

One woman, Louisa Miller, testified in August that Duntley said the proposal was complicated enough that it gave a mother up to one month after birth to murder the baby. Another, Suzanne Seacord, testified that Duntley told her the ballot questions would change the state constitution, and that the constitution didn't need changing.

Lasher heard a recording from Christopher Jahnke, Michigan Department of State's Investigative Services Office manager of Special Investigations Section, that he made while visiting the township office undercover. In it, Duntley can be heard telling Jahnke that her pastor said the proposal was so open-ended that he wondered if it would allow veterinarians to provide abortions.