Little Village man charged in August fatal shooting on Southwest Side, police say

A 57-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in an August fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Alex Rodriguez of the 3000 block of West 40th Place was accused of fatally wounded another man, 54, on August 16. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. that day in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2400 block of West Wilcox Street.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a detention hearing.