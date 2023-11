CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in Little Village Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking outside in the 3500 block of West 25th Street at 1:45 a.m. when he was shot by a male offender.

The shooter fled the scene in a silver vehicle. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four Detectives are investigating.