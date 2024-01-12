With little warning, Clean Ocean Access dissolves. What the founder says about its legacy

With little warning, Clean Ocean Access, the nonprofit agency that has cleaned up Aquidneck Island beaches for nearly a decade, announced that it will dissolve.

“Clean Ocean Access has enjoyed the last ten years serving and educating the community of Greater Newport and Rhode Island as a whole,” the news release read. “Thank you to all of our ocean-loving community of dedicated volunteers, interns and donors throughout the years. Without you COA wouldn’t have been able to do the work we’ve accomplished over the years. The Clean Ocean Access board of directors has made the decision to dissolve the organization.”

Founder Dave McLaughlin, with a group of fellow surfers, informally started what would later become Clean Ocean Access in 2006. The organization obtained nonprofit status in 2014 and grew dramatically over the following decade.

According to its most recently filed Form 990 from 2021, the organization had removed more than 10,000 pounds of debris from Aquidneck Island beaches, measured bacteria and contaminant levels from more than 1,000 water samples and monitored the 50 public shoreline access points it adopted through the state’s Adopt-an-Access program. The financial support the organization received blossomed from $315,075 in 2016 to more than $3.4 million in 2021.

Clean Ocean Access summer interns help make Take a Toy–Leave a Toy boxes.

The organization also announced the decision via its numerous social media accounts, all of which except for LinkedIn, have since been deleted. In an email to supporters, the sole remaining member of the board of directors, Tricia Bielinski, explained that with several key members of the board and staff stepping down within the last six months, including executive director Pamela Cook, the organization did not have enough people to maintain the work it does.

McLaughlin, who had stepped away from the organization in early 2022, said he was sad to see the group disband but was proud of the work it had accomplished over the last decade.

David McLaughlin of Clean Ocean Access holds up a piece of plastic pulled from Sachuest Beach in 2019.

“It was an opportunity for so many people to get to know each other, build relationships, and work together for a common cause," McLaughlin said. "It's a great model for how a community can work together to achieve important goals.”

While he might have questions about what led to the exodus of staff and board members, McLaughlin said he prefers to focus on the future. He hopes to see the goals and mission of COA live on in another form, possibly by its programs being adopted by like-minded organizations.

“My friend always used this quote, ‘Better to have loved and lost than not to have loved at all,’” McLaughlin said. “You never want something to end, but it's heartache and love and accomplishments that make the world go around.”

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Clean Ocean Access disbands after decade of Newport beach cleanups