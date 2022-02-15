With little warning, Clear Creek Amana school board leadership resign

Jennifer Mooney reads a statement announcing her resignation from her role as president of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District school board Monday at the district administration office in Oxford.

OXFORD — Jennifer Mooney and Matt McAreavy abruptly resigned from their roles as president and vice president of the Clear Creek Amana school board on Monday evening.

Little information explaining their resignations surfaced at the short, quiet and sparsely attended special meeting at the Clear Creek Amana Community School District administration building. Both longtime members will remain on the board — which already saw significant turnover this school year — but will serve under the direction of first-time board members Kara Prickett, president, and Joe Burns, vice president.

"It was my honor to lead this board through 28 months of constant shifting, developing and demanding educational pressure placed on our district," Mooney read in a statement during the meeting. "Having Matt McAreavy by my side allowed me to grow and thrive as a leader. He deserves equal, if not more credit in all the effort that was put in. May the new leadership continue to lift up and celebrate our students, staff and community."

Prickett and Burns are among the four new faces elected in November to the seven-person board.

Meanwhile, the board is searching for a new superintendent. The board announced three finalists last month, but still no final pick. Its members are also facing a rapidly growing student population and a $65 million bond vote March 1 that would add a new elementary school in Coralville.

McAreavy did not submit a formal resignation letter. During the meeting, he said it has been an "honor and privilege" to serve as vice president and he would "look forward to working with the new leadership."

Kara Prickett was sworn in as president of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District school board on Feb. 14, 2022 at the district administration office in Oxford, Iowa.

Prickett was the only member of the board nominated to take over as president during the formal process that took place Monday.

Joe Burns and Jennifer Downes nominated each other for the vice president position. Some discussion ensued as to whether Eileen Schmidt, the third holdover member of the board, should take the position. She declined.

Downes suggested the board have one male and one female in leadership roles. With her comment, the board members named Burns as vice president.

The board then moved into closed-session discussion about the ongoing superintendent search.

Joseph Brown has been serving as interim superintendent since last summer. He is a finalist for the superintendent job in Burlington.

