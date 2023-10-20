Littlehampton: Man, 74, dies more than a week after altercation

Sussex Police were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after the 74-year-old man was admitted

A man who was injured in an altercation in West Sussex has died in hospital.

Police were initially alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after a 74-year-old man was admitted with serious head injuries on 6 October.

A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy previously arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been rearrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Sussex Police said.

The deceased has since been identified as Ernest Harrison.

Police said he died from his injuries on Tuesday and his next of kin has been informed.

Det Insp Debbie Birch said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to Mr Harrison being injured.

"We believe he was involved in an altercation in High Street, Littlehampton, near the Kamsons Pharmacy and Sweet Dreams and Bubbles shop, between 18:00 BST and 19:00 on 6 October.

"Our inquiries suggest the area was busy with people at that time and we're asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or the build-up to it, to please get in touch."

The man and boy arrested on suspicion of manslaughter have been released on bail with strict conditions while inquiries continue.

Det Insp Birch said there would be an increased police presence in the area as officers conducted inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

