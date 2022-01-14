Littleton Announces Closures Due To COVID-19

LITTLETON, CO — Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties have exceeded their all-time high seven-day incidence rates for COVID-19, which were previously established in November 2020, according to officials.

Test positivity rates for the virus are in excess of 25 percent in each county and case rates over the past two weeks have increased for Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties by 403 percent, 437 percent and 480 percent, respectively, officials said.

Though hospitalization increases have not yet matched the case rate increases, hospital capacity is tight across Colorado, where the omicron variant now accounts for approximately 100 percent of COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In response to these rising numbers and infection rates, Littleton City Manager Mark Relph has closed the Littleton Center to the public. Most city services will still be available virtually during this closure: city council, board and commission meetings will be held virtually at least until the end of January. The municipal court is also now offering both in-person or virtual hearings, though masks are required in person.

The Littleton Museum and Bemis Library will remain open, however, their hours have been reduced to 80 percent of pre-pandemic hours, and masks will be required inside.

