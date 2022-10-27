Littleton man arrested on murder charge in Indiana

A Littleton man was arrested on a warrant for murder in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Jason Palmer, 45, was arrested while at a Sinclair Gas Station on Indiana’s Route 1 Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

Troopers were told Palmer was in the back of the gas station in a semi-tractor trailer. Palmer was taken into custody without incident.

Palmer was wanted for a alleged murder in Georgia. Palmer was taken to Wayne County Jail and will be held with no bond pending extraction back to Georgia.

