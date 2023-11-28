Littoral combat ship USS Marinette joins Mayport LCS fleet shrunken by decommissioning

Two months following its commissioning, the U.S. Navy’s newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship reached its homeport at Naval Station Mayport after traveling more than 1,600 miles.

“This crew remained focused on getting home safely before Thanksgiving,” the USS Marinette’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Shane Brewer, said of the voyage that spanned four of the five Great Lakes and featured complications including a strike by workers operating the locks that control ship traffic from the lakes through the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Marinette, named for the Wisconsin city where the 388-foot ship was built, raises to seven the number of LCS operating at Mayport after four others were decommissioned in August and September.

Early LCS were hampered by a propulsion design defect and a weapons system that never materialized, but Navy leaders have expressed confidence in the new craft, built without those limitations.

'If it floats, it fights'

“I think the question of ‘do the ships have lethality’ is off the table,” Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, director of the Navy’s Task Force LCS told reporters this month.

The ship’s armament includes a 57mm MK 110 gun system; a SeaRAM, or rolling airframe missile launcher; two Mark 46 naval gun systems; the Mark 50 Honeywell torpedo; and two .50-cal machine guns.

Although LCS aren’t near the size of most Navy warships, LeClair said this month that LCS have to be ready for combat. “If it floats, it fights,” he said.

Mayport’s LCS have been used extensively in roles in the Caribbean and near Latin America, often working with friendly foreign navies or with Coast Guard crews involved in drug-interdiction efforts.

They have also been used much farther afield, however.

Mayport-based USS Indianapolis was deployed last month in the Persian Gulf, traveling to Bahrain as part of a maritime security role in the Navy’s 5th Fleet area of operations.

Marinette is the 13th Freedom-variant LCS built. Three more, which will become the Nantucket, Beloit and Cleveland, are still under development and are expected to be homeported at Mayport after they enter service.

Another LCS, the USS Fort Worth, is also slated to move to Mayport from its current homeport in San Diego. The ship, which was commissioned in 2012 and is the oldest Freedom variant still in service, could change homeports in mid-2025, said Lt. Ayifa Brooks, public affairs officer for Mayport's LCS Squadron 2.

As new ships are being prepared, however, the Navy has already scheduled four more Mayport LCS — Indianapolis and the USS Wichita, USS Billings and USS St. Louis — to be decommissioned and sold to foreign navies in the 2025 budget year.

