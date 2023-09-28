LIV rebels’ shadow hangs heavy over golf – the game has never needed the Ryder Cup more

Just five minutes after a lavish opening ceremony wrapped up in Rome, a message arrived from absent friends. It was Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, and they wanted everyone to know they were launching a “live from the locker room” series to document all the backstage badinage of their LIV team, the Majesticks. The subject matter for the first episode? Their Ryder Cup memories. You could hardly fail to be struck by the pathos of the theme, or by the timing.

This was a day when Stenson should have been delivering his speech as Europe’s captain to a global TV audience of millions. Instead, he was plugging a nostalgia act on behalf of a confected franchise that was not even spelt correctly. His fireside chat with Poulter and Westwood was not short on insight or on detail of the 91 Ryder Cup matches they had played between them. The trouble was that nobody was watching. In the first three hours of their reminiscences being streamed on YouTube, they had racked up just 174 views.

Such is the upshot of trading in traditional loyalties for a Saudi bounty with LIV, a world that offers vast financial reward but minimal mainstream exposure. It highlighted what Rory McIlroy had meant when he said of the defectors, waspishly: “They are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them.” For when Westwood harked back to Seve Ballesteros telling him to put cotton buds in his ears to screen out the crowd noise, or when Poulter spoke of how much he relished hitting the first tee-shot, they looked like they were pining for the Ryder Cup revelries of old.

Ultimately, these rebels are the orchestrators of their own exile. They forfeited any right to public sympathy when, with more money already in the bank than they could ever spend, they accepted Riyadh’s patronage at the expense of their European allegiance. Even so, it comes as a jolt here at Marco Simone to see how brutally they have been disowned. Westwood, Poulter and Sergio Garcia – pre-eminent figures for the host team for 24 years, with a combined 68.5 points – do not appear in any posters around the course, or in any official social media clips. The only exception is in the team room, where Donald has kept an image of Garcia. Otherwise, their excommunication is final.

Ryder Cup stalwarts no more - Getty Images/Warren Little

There are whispers that the LIV gang are not best pleased with their treatment, least of all with McIlroy’s swipe. Poulter admits that his snub, which leaves him unavailable to serve Europe even as a vice-captain, makes him “sad”. The response, on the eve of golf’s grandest and gaudiest show, was for three of the old stagers to release a video, in a desperate bid to ensure they were not forgotten about. It was a reminder of how deep the schism in the game has become, and of how acute the resentments still are.

The chaos unleashed by the LIV breakaway has cleared out a decade’s worth of future European captains. To look at Donald’s team is to realise that it is denuded of the usual nucleus of veteran expertise. And yet the irony, however much it might pain Poulter et al, is that the line-up has seldom looked stronger or more united. McIlroy appears reinvigorated by the absence of players whom he blames for ripping the sport in two, while the pairing of young Scandinavian hot-shots Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland constitutes one of Europe’s most thrilling double acts in years.

Be in no doubt, LIV’s shadow still hangs heavily over the spectacle. “I didn’t notice,” joked Brooks Koepka, bleakly, when reminded that he was the only player from the Saudi-bankrolled project in attendance. Amid all the pleasantries exchanged between tour executives, there is profound uncertainty about what the worldwide golf schedule will even look like next year, once LIV’s merger with the two main tours comes into force. But crucially, the Ryder Cup shows no sign of being damaged or diminished by the off-course machinations. On the contrary, it is all the richer for the lack of subplots about players taking obscene pay increases to compete less.

Poulter tried, ludicrously, to argue that there were similarities in representing Europe and the Majesticks. In reality, the distance between them could not be greater. One is the pinnacle of team sport, in which, irrespective of your contribution, lifetime memories are forged. The other is an exercise in feathering your own nest, where your teams offer only a way of earning even larger bonuses. One is about the soul, the other is about the lucre. The LIV renegades made their choice, and now they must live with the consequences. After their orgy of greed, their game has never needed the Ryder Cup more.

