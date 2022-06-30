'We just want some answers.' Jayland Walker's family demands police accountability

What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

The family of a man killed by Akron police this week spoke to the public for the first time Thursday afternoon.

Jayland Walker, 25, was fatally shot by police following a brief car chase that began in the city's North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park.

The Walker family was joined by friends and local officials while gathered at St. Ashworth Temple Church in Akron demanding answers from police about the fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Akron police shooting: Protesters block downtown traffic, denounce Akron police-involved death of Jayland Walker

"We just want some answers," Jayland's aunt, Lajuana Walker-Dawkins said. "We love him. He was my skinny little nephew."

She added that the family recognized the protests happening in the city and said she and the family wants everything to remain peaceful.

Bobby DiCello, one of the attorneys representing Walker, said Jayland's mother, who did not speak at the press conference, is devastated.

"We are here to remind the police department of the city of Akron that we are here for accountability," he said. "We are also here to uphold the dignity of this man."

'Everybody loses': Akron chief says of police shootings; family says 'That's not Jayland."

DiCello said the family and attorneys plan to watch video from the incident in the next 24 hours. He said police will likely release bodycam video to the public Sunday, but did not know if dash camera video would be provided.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide. The city of Akron has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation.

Pastor Robert DeJournett, the family's pastor, led the crowd at the press conference in prayer.

"Nobody knows like you do what this family is facing right now," he said.

DiCello urged those in attendance to ask for change, but added that not all police officers are bad.

Story continues

"This did not have to happen," he said. "I am going to say this to every police officer who wants to avoid accountability. It will not happen."

Jayland Walker: What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police shooting: Jayland Walker's family 'devastated.'