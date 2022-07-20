Live at 10 a.m.: Jayland Walker's family, attorneys speak to the media

Jayland Walker family's attorneys have called a Wednesday press conference to mark his birthday and discuss "possible collusion between the Fraternal Order of Police and BCI, which recently came to light in public statements about the investigation made by FOP leadership."

The leader of Akron's police union said Monday that officers encountered Jayland Walker's car twice on June 27, the night he was shot 46 times and killed by police.

"They weren’t chasing him just because of an equipment violation,” Akron FOP President Clay Cozart told News 5 Cleveland.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at the request of Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett. The Walker family is demanding the investigation be turned over the U.S. Department of Justice.

"These statements and FOP’s knowledge of investigative findings that have not been shared with the Walkers’ legal team have egregiously compromised the investigation," attorney Bobby DiCello said in a press release.

