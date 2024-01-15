Live to 100 exercise guide with celebrity trainer Matt Roberts - Week 3

Week 3: Total body strength



Now it’s time to step up the pace and work on increasing your muscle power, an element of fitness that’s so important as we age.



These full body sessions are designed to be performed three times a week with each week building on the previous one so you progress safely and effectively.

For the full guide click here.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.