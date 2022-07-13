LIVE: 190+ best new Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple, iRobot, Blink, Bose—shop now
- Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day is back with killer new deals and discounts for Prime members today, July 13. Lucky for you, we're keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop! From Blink security cameras to iRobot robot vacuums, we are monitoring all the Prime Day savings you can score. Keep scrolling to scoop today's top deals before they sell out!
20 best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $44.99 (Save $25)
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59)
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing 6-Pack for $44.99 (Save $15)
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $228 (Save $121.99)
Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)
Updated 1:21PM EST: Don't worry, we're still live tracking all of the best new Amazon Prime Day deals for you to shop today, July 13. We're monitoring price cuts all day long, so stay here! — Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some of the year's biggest price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products, plus we found several doorbuster deals at competing retailers. Want to get a piece of the Prime Day deals? Sign up for a discount and enjoy all the perks of a Prime membership just in time for the second day of the sales event.
Smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Upgrade your smart home with new innovative technology that can help make your life easier such as smart plugs, thermostats and video doorbells. Save $35 on a Blink indoor security camera, $15 on a six-pack of Sengled smart light bulbs and more when you shop these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Wi-Fi-Outlet for $17.49 (Save $7.50)
Kasa Smart 3-Pack Plug HS103P3 Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet for $17.99 (Save $7)
Kasa Smart 3-Way Wi-Fi Light Switch HS210 KIT for $27.99 (Save $12)
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing 6-Pack for $44.99 (Save $15)
Philip Hues White and Color Ambiance BR30 Flood Light 2-Pack + v2 Dimmer Switch for $58.53 (Save $66.45)
Ring Spotlight Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk for $139.99 (Save $60)
Amazon eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $389 (Save $210)
Tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Today's new Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on some of the best tech we've ever tested. Looking for new wearable tech? Snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 today, saving you $120. Shop all the best Prime Day tech deals below.
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25)
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe for $64.99 (Save $35)
Dragon Touch Vision 3 Pro 4K Underwater Action Camera for $65.11 (Save $24)
Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $89.99 (Save $40)
Western Digital My Passport SSD 2 TB for $179.99 (Save $200)
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 Backup Lithium Battery for $209.99 (Save $90)
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 (Save $130)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $283 (Save $96.99)
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 256 GB for $399 and get a $25 Amazon gift card (Save $25)
DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo Ultralight Foldable Drone for $479 (Save $120)
Google Pixel 6 Pro Android Phone & Case Unlocked 128 GB for $682.10 (Save $245.90)
TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find TVs of all kinds at deep discounts. Shop our top TV picks, including $800 off this 65-inch LG TV.
Amazon 43-Inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $170)
Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $289.99 (Save $140)
Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)
Samsung 65-Inch AU8000 Series Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $597.99 (Save $50)
Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $171.99)
Samsung 55-Inch The Frame 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $979.99 (Save $418)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
Laptop, PC and tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.
Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)
Asus 11.6-Inch Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop for $129.99 (Save $120)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch A515-45-R74Z Slim Laptop for $409.99 (Save $90)
Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T for $410.46 (Save $159.53)
Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,299 (Save $200)
Headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
If you're looking for new headphones this Amazon Prime Day, we've got you covered. Our tester raved about the Apple AirPods Pro and today, you can save $79 on a pair. From over-the-ear pairs to compact earbuds, there's a Prime Day deal for every type of audiophile.
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $39.95 (Save $60)
Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (Save $50)
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone for $139.99 (Save $60)
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $179 (Save $100)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $228 (Save $121.99)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Bose Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $269 (Save $110)
Home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Shop Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can snag one of our favorite smart video doorbells, the Blink video doorbell, for 30% off at $34.99. Shop more home and furniture must-haves on sale at Amazon below.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack for $25.79 (Save $17.20)
Sauce Zhan Sofa Side Table with USB Ports and Outlets for $63.99 (Save $36)
WORX WG505 TRIVAC 12-Amp 3-In-1 Electric Blower for $68.66 (Save $31.33)
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug 8 x 10 for $117.61 (Save $214.39)
Keter Urban Bloomer Raised Garden Bed with Self-Watering Planter Box and Drainage Plug for $118.00 (Save $31)
eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum from $159.99 (Save $100)
Bissell 27909 Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum for $166.99 (Save $111.10)
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat for $187.98 (Save $47.01)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors and Area Rugs for $209.99 (Save $199.60)
EvenFlo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon for $234 (Save $165.99)
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand for $249.99 (Save $220)
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum for $279.30 (Save $120.69)
Grand Patio 11-Foot Deluxe Napoli Curvy Offset Umbrella for $399.99 (Save $100)
GhostBed Classic 11-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam & Latex Mattress for $613 (Save $172)
Kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
One of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals is the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, currently 22% off, ringing up at $23.49 in select colors. We love the standard Dash egg cooker for its simple design and how well it prepared egg dishes. Shop more Prime Day kitchen deals below.
Instant Vortex Official Nonstick Grill Pan 2-Piece for $6.99 (Save $12)
Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser and Mixer for $10.44 (Save $4.55)
Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $15.98 (Save $14)
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee 4-Pack Sampler for $19.99 (Save $5)
Chef’s Path 7-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers for $23.77 (Save $10.20)
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $32.89 (Save $14.10)
Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker 800W for $35.65 (Save $11.34)
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 (Save $70)
Master Maison 15-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set with Block for $64.06 (Save $55.46)
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker for $64.99 (Save $35)
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender for $69.95 (Save $30.04)
KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper for $69.99 (Save $30)
Ninja Foodi 5-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack for $89.99 (Save $39.96)
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $94 (Save $55)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer for $94.98 (Save $95.01)
T-Fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 17-Piece Cookware Set for $121.80 (Save $78.19)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 15-3/4-Inch Oval Fish Skillet for $180 (Save $90)
Ninja OL701 8-Quart Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $229.99 (Save $120)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)
Fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day fitness and lifestyle deals today for savings on yoga mats, Coleman camping tents, baby wipes and more. Snag the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker on sale for 27% off at $29 or perhaps the Theragun Mini portable massage gun for $40 off.
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat for $17.99 (Save $31.96)
Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Back Cushion for $26.36 (Save $25.59)
Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker from $29 (Save $10.99)
WaterWipes Biodegradable Original Baby Wipes for $29.30 (Save $16.69)
Upright GO S Posture Trainer and Corrector for $29.99 (Save $30)
HoMedics Percussion Action Massager with Heat for $29.99 (Save $20)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $44.99 (Save $25)
Coleman Sundome 4-Person Camping Tent in Navy for $49.99 (Save $30)
Verilux HappyLight Luxe Light Therapy Lamp for $55.99 (Save $43.96)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses for $124.60 (Save $53.40)
Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Massage Gun for $159 (Save $40)
Callaway Laser Golf Rangefinder for $165.99 (Save $134)
Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch for $169.99 (Save $180)
GoPro Hero8 Black Action Camera Bundle for $249.99 (Save $119.30)
NordicTrack 50-Pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, Works with Alexa for $299 (Save $130)
Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter from $467.99 (Save $82)
Beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Whether it's refreshing facial spray for summer, the Revlon styling brush we can't stop raving about or haircare that Amazon customers love, you'll want to fill your beauty bag with these Prime Day deals.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch 36-Count for $10.39 (Save $2.61)
Cetaphil Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion for All Skin Types 2-Pack for $12.75 (Save $10.43)
Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection for $14.70 (Save $6.30)
Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo For Blonde Hair for $16.80 (Save $7.20)
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Undereye Masks for $18.20 (Save $7.80)
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for $19.60 (Save $8.40)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel for $24.70 (Save $6.17)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $25.20 (Save $10.80)
Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum for $27.99 (Save $12)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $35.63 (Save $24.36)
Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Body Cream for $38.40 (save $9.60)
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device for $59.40 (Save $39.60)
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush for $99.99 (Save $100)
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron Custom Blend Ceramic Curling and Styling Iron for $113.90 (Save $56.09)
Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush with 1 Replacement Brush Head for $139.99 (Save $80)
Streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon's streaming service deals can help keep you entertained. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)
Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85)
Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)
Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Lego sets, Nerf guns, Disney toys and more are all on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) with these winning Prime Day deals.
Nerf Super Soaker DinoSquad Dino-Soak for $7.19 (Save $9.80)
Spider-Man Marvel Glow FX Electronic Light-Up Mask for $11.99 (Save $11.00)
Zen Laboratory 50-Piece Fidget Toy Pack for $29.95 (Save $20)
WD_BLACK 1TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox for $59.49 (Save $20.50)
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75257 for $127.99 (Save $32)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on Echo smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on KitchenAid, Sun Joe and iRobot
Prime Day kitchen deals: Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen
Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.
Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, July 12 and runs through tonight, July 13. We saw tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day with even deeper discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.
What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.
How long is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day runs through tonight, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While some of the most eye-catching deals with the biggest discounts will expire by the event's end, some will continue past the event's official end. Even better news for savvy shoppers: Other competing sale events—including Nordstrom's legendary Anniversary Sale—run well past the end of Prime Day.
What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day?
Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon Prime Day discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.
What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?
Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. We're seeing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
