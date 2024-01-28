Live: I-71 partly shutdown due to crash near turnpike

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Interstate 71 southbound near the Ohio Turnpike was shut down following a crash Saturday evening, the Strongsville Police Department confirmed.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to Pearl Road, but it appears one lane has been reopened as first responders continue to clean up (as seen in the live video above). Traffic in the northbound direction is also reportedly down to two lanes.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m., police said.

It is still not clear what led to the crash, but FOX 8 viewers sent in photos of a plume of smoke coming from the area on the highway.

Photo courtesy Jose Soto

Photo courtesy Jose Soto

ODOT camera photo

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

