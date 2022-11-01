Live: Angela Wagner takes the stand in George Wagner IV's murder trial

Update, 11:05 a.m.: George Wagner IV is looking at another very familiar face from the stand: his mother. Angela Wagner arrived at the Pike County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning ahead of her turn to testify in the murder trial of George Wagner IV.

Angela Wagner is two of the four accused who have confessed to the murders of the Rhoden family on the night/morning of April 21/22, 2016.

Of the two people on the witnesses list, Angela Wagner and Edward "Jake" Wagner - George's younger brother -confessed to the killings of the Rhoden family. The two have been among the most anticipated witnesses expected to take the stand. Angela has "opted out," meaning she will not be audio or video recorded or have photos shot. Updates will be in this space.

Firearms examiner Matthew White just left the stand in the #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. He wrapped up testimony about the ammunition and weapons he extracted from four buckets of concrete. That's how Wagners ditched and disposed of the weapons they used. — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 1, 2022

Previous reporting: WAVERLY, Ohio – George Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Jo Wagner, has arrived at the Pike County Courthouse to testify in her son’s trial on murder charges in the 2016 Rhoden family killings.

Angela Wagner, 52, changed her plea in the case on Sept. 10, 2021, admitting guilt to 14 counts related to the shooting deaths. In exchange, prosecutors dropped eight counts of aggravated murder against her. They also took the death penalty off the table for her agreement to testify in her son’s trial and, later, her husband’s case.

Angela Wagner was arrested Nov. 13, 2018, along with her older son, Wagner IV; younger son, Edward “Jake” Wagner; and husband, George “Billy” Wagner III. At the time, she was living in the South Webster, Ohio, home owned by her father, Ed Carter Jr., who died in November 2017.

In testimony so far in Wagner IV’s case, witnesses have described Angela Wagner as controlling, conniving and demanding.

Wagner opted out of being photographed or recorded while on the stand, so she will not appear in the live stream.

Angela Wagner has arrived to testify in #PikeCountyMassacre trial. I’ll be in the courthouse as she has opted out of audio, video or photos. pic.twitter.com/c04xcXTR1n — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 1, 2022

