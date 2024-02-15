LIVE: Authorities pursue suspect in L.A. County

Vivian Chow

Authorities are pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Wednesday night.

The driver was initially wanted out of Riverside for possible charges of carjacking and domestic violence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At times, the suspect hit speeds of up to 90 miles per hour as patrol units trailed closely behind.

Sky5 is overhead.

