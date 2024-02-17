LIVE: Authorities pursue suspect in stolen vehicle in L.A. County

Authorities are pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle in Los Angeles County Friday night.

The stolen truck was seen traveling at high speeds on the 605 Freeway as California Highway Patrol officers follow closely behind. The driver eventually exited in the Long Beach area and began traveling on surface streets.

The driver reentered the northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway again, hitting high speeds as patrol units chased behind.

The driver eventually transitioned to the southbound 5 Freeway heading into Orange County.

Sky5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.

