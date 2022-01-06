Live From The Bahamas, It's Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson On A Romantic Getaway

Kanye West might be moving in, but Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson have ditched Calabasas and his native New York for sandier shores.

The rebound couple of the year are proving that they might just have some staying power, as they private-jetted off on their first international trip together earlier this week.

Davidson and Kardashian kiss during a

Kardashian West and Davidson, about whom rumors of romance first surfaced in October, were spotted boarding a plane bound for the Bahamas on Monday after spending the holidays apart.

Photos obtained by E! News gave us a bit of an idea of what the pair have been up to. On Wednesday, they were spotted getting off a boat together in decidedly beach-unfriendly attire, with Kardashian West wearing a black bodysuit under baggy ripped jeans and Davidson opting for a beige sweatsuit and a letterman jacket. The pair kept it relatively low key in the PDA department, only grinning as they walked along the dock beside each other.

The two are reportedly “staying at a private home right on the water with close friends, including [Kardashian-Jenner family friend] Simon Huck,” according to TMZ.

Kardashian West seems to be enjoying herself, posting a bikini pic — presumably snapped from the Bahamas — on Instagram on Thursday.

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kardashian, quoting Mariah Carey’s 1995 song “Fantasy,” wrote alongside the photo of herself lounging while listening to music with a copy of Vanity Fair.

After spending the holidays on separate coasts, the getaway is somewhat of a reunion for the couple, who haven’t been spotted together since a Staten Island rendezvous in December. Kardashian then gathered with friends and family for her annual Christmas party in California, and Davidson rang in 2022 alongside Miley Cyrus in Miami for her live New Year’s Eve special.

An unnamed Entertainment Tonight source said the duo “know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up.”

As for the Kanye West of it all, he seems to be moving on as well. After spending the last few months of the year begging Kardashian to get back together following her divorce filing in February 2021, he seems to have taken the hint that their marriage is done for good.

Since the beginning of 2022, the rapper has been spotted on multiple dates with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox. After linking up in Miami over the weekend, the pair attended a performance of “Slave Play” on Broadway Tuesday night before grabbing dinner with friends in New York City.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.