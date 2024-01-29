Live bands, king cake, po'boys: Here's where to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Milwaukee area

Crawdaddy's on Greenfield in West Allis has a special Mardi Gras menu for this year's Mardi Gras season.

Not everyone can get to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras. Why not celebrate Mardi Gras in the Milwaukee area?

Whether it's Cajun shrimp, seasoned catfish or jambalaya, some Milwaukee-area restaurants are featuring Mardi Gras-inspired food on their menus in preparation for the "Fat Tuesday" celebration, which is on Feb. 13 this year. There are also charity events to celebrate Mardi Gras in the area.

Some restaurants are going all out with menu options just for that day, while others are expanding their menu options throughout the Mardi Gras season. Some will include unique items such as Tenderloin Cajun Pasta at Crawdaddy's on Greenfield, and some will feature jazz music, dancing and other festivities.

Here's how the Milwaukee area plans to celebrate.

Crawdaddy's on Greenfield in West Allis

At Crawdaddy's on Greenfield, this restaurant will feature a special Mardi Gras menu. Crawdaddy's already has year-round Mardi Gras food on its menu which includes jambalaya, Cajun beans and rice, alligator mac & cheese and the Louisiana fried or blackened catfish filet.

The Hot & Dirty Brass Band is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Location: 9427 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

Restaurant hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

For more information: Call414-778-2228 or visit www.crawdaddysccb.com

Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls

Hot House Tavern has a Mardi Gras menu for the season that includes jambalaya, the Dirty South Po’boy (a corn-breaded shrimp po’boy with fresh slaw, remoulade sauce and pickle chips on a French baguette) and Oh LA-LA Beignets (fresh doughnuts, powdered sugar, chocolate shavings, caramel sauce).

Items are slated to be on the menu until Feb. 13 or until supplies last.

Location: N88 W16631 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

Restaurant Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information: Call 262-812-2005 or visit www.hothousetavern.com

Maxie's in Milwaukee

Maxie's menu has Cajun and Creole specialties which include gumbo, seasoned crawfish, New Orleans BBQ shrimp and jambalaya. Maxie's has a Mardi Gras event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Check its website www.maxiesmke.com for more details closer to the date.

Location: 6732 W. Fairview Ave., Milwaukee

Restaurant hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

For more information: Call 414-292-3969 or visit www.maxiesmke.com

Kurt Schulz Deli in Brown Deer

Kurt Schulz Deli will be making king cakes, the oval-shaped Mardi Gras pastries, and pąckzi, the Polish donuts filled with jam or another sweet filling and covered with powdered sugar. People can order the Fat Tuesday treats now and pick them up from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Location: 8752 N Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

For more information and to place an order: Visit https://kurtschulzdeli.com or call 414-345-1004.

Cheers for Wishes - Mardi Gras-themed fundraising event

Cheers for Wishes is a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This will be an evening of music by the Extra Crispy Brass Band, casino games, a silent auction, live artists, king cake, New Orleans appetizer stations, casino tables, beads, masquerade masks and interactive entertainment. This fundraiser will raise funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Location: Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 S. Water St., Milwaukee

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 9

For tickets: Visit wish.org/wisconsin for more information and to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $75 through Feb. 1 and $100 from Feb 2 to 9.

Family Fun - Mardi Gras! In Oconomowoc

At Family Fun-Mardi Gras, students from Oconomowoc High School's French Honor Society will host Mardi Gras-themed activities such as crafts, music and French snacks. Registration is limited and spaces are filling up quickly.

Location: Oconomowoc Public Library, Lyke Meeting Room, 200 W. South St., Oconomowoc

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12

To register and for more information: Visit https://oconomowoclibrary.libcal.com

Unmasking the Myths of Addiction and Mental Illness in Kewaskum

Unmasking the Myths of Addiction and Mental Illness ― a Mardi Gas gala ― is a fundraiser for Jackson-based nonprofit, Elevate.

This fundraiser will feature Tom Farley, brother of Chris Farley from Saturday Night Live. There will be heavy appetizers and French desserts from La Reve Patisserie, along with mocktails and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50.

Location: Foundry 45, 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum

For more information: Visit: https://elevateyou.org/ and to buy a ticket, visit https://elevateinc.betterworld.org.

Leff's Lucky Town in Wauwatosa

Leff's Lucky Town has a Mardi Gras menu available for the season or until supplies last. Some of the menu items include Louisiana boudin balls, creamy Cajun shrimp & andouille pasta, gumbo and jambalaya.

Location: 7208 W. State St, Wauwatosa

For more information: https://leffs.com

