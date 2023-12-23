Live Birmingham Bowl updates: Duke Blue Devils play Troy Trojans missing several starters

Despite all the upheaval caused by a coaching change, transfer portal entries and injuries, the Duke Blue Devils play in a bowl game for the second season in a row Saturday against the Troy Trojans.

It’s Duke’s first appearance in the Birmingham Bowl game at Protective Stadium. The Blue Devils have won their previous four bowl games, a streak that started with a 44-41 overtime win over Indiana in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl.

The Blue Devils have since won the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl and 2018 Independence Bowl games under former coach David Cutcliffe. After not qualifing for a bowl game over the next three seasons, Duke beat UCF, 30-13, in the Military Bowl under former coach Mike Elko last December.

Interim head coach Trooper Taylor is coaching the Blue Devils against Troy after Elko left to become Texas A&M’s head coach on Nov. 27.

Follow along here for live updates during the game and log back in after the game for a full analysis.

Pregame update

Duke knew it would be playing the Birmingham Bowl game without quarterback Riley Leonard and defensive end RJ Oben, who are transferring to Notre Dame. Leonard is still recovering from the turf toe injury that required surgery to his left foot. Oben opted out of the game.

Linebacker Dorian Mausi, who is also in the transfer portal, will not play against Troy.

The Blue Devils will have running back Jordan Waters, who will transfer to play at N.C. State next season, against Troy.

Three starters -- defensive back Brandon Johnson (upper body), left tackle Graham Barton (upper body) and right tackle Jake Hornibrook (upper body) -- will miss the game due to their injuries.

With Barton and Hornibrook out, redshirt freshman Brian Parker will start at left tackle with redshirt freshman Matt Craycraft starting at right tackle.

Cam Bergeron will start in place of Johnson at nickelback.

Duke’s starters at defensive end will be redshirt freshman Wesley Williams and graduate student Anthony Nelson.