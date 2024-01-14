LIVE BLOG: Portland Art Museum closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the snow has stopped falling, the arctic temperatures and bitter winds remain in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Power outages remain along with bad roads and thousands at risk.

This live blog will be updated often as the Arctic blast sweeps through.

Sunday, Midnight

The Portland Art Museum will remain closed Sunday due to inclement weather. Programs at PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater are also canceled.

The Museum will reopen Thursday, January 18, for regular hours. PAM’s new hours are Thursday–Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 8:55 p.m.

MAX service will remain suspended into Sunday morning. Limited shuttle buses will be run Sunday morning, where possible, as our crews assess the weather-related damage to our MAX system in the daylight. Riders should delay trips, if possible, and expect long waits if they do ride. Shuttle buses may not be able to serve some stations.

Some bus lines are still impacted by closed roads and downed trees and power lines. As of 8:50 p.m., a handful of lines are detoured. All buses are chained at this time, limiting their speed to 25 mph.

Saturday, 8:45 p.m.

The City of Newport declared an Emergency due to Winter Storm impacts. Multiple people have been hurt from downed trees, substantial property damage has been noted and many streets are closed from downed trees and power lines.

Saturday 5:43 p.m.

A note from the KOIN 6 Weather Team: Winds are starting to slow. Gusts could still near 40-45 mph through the midnight hour tonight. That’s an improvement from the nearly 50-55 mph seen early during the day around Portland. The power outage risk will decrease moving into Sunday morning. Cold temperatures remain, but calmer winds will help improve the wind chill or feel-like conditions tonight. Those improvements will continue through the day Sunday, but temperatures will stay below freezing until early Tuesday morning.

Saturday, 5:22 p.m.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency because of the winter weather impacts.

Shad Ahmed, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management (PBEM) Director. “This declaration streamlines those decision-making processes and allows us to better support our partners, including the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT),” said Shad Ahmed, the director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management.

Saturday 5:05 p.m

An RV fire that engulfed the entire trailer near the 5300 block of SE 105th Ave led to one injury and one death Saturday afternoon. A fire investigator determined that the fire was started after a tree hit the RV and the stovetop — which was being used for heating — ignited.

Saturday 4:50 p.m

The Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC), who answer 911 calls for Portland and Multnomah County, report experiencing call inundation, impacting both emergency and non-emergency lines. As a result, they say callers may experience extended wait times or busy signals. Nonetheless, they are still encouraging people to call 911 if experiencing an emergency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.