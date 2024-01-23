LIVE BLOG: Schools are closed. Ice is melting. Here comes the chance of floods

It's hard to remember the last time East Tennessee wasn't under a warning of some kind from the National Weather Service. Now that the snow and ice are melting, "several rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms will move through the area," the weather service warned.

That means localized flooding could happen on top of the ground saturated from melted ice.

Of course this comes after a week of feeling on edge from the worries that accompanied the longest stretch of days in Knoxville with 4 or more inches of snow on the ground.

Many schools are still closed or delayed, so parents are trying to work and go about their lives with kids in tow.

Oh, and add another worry to the mix: potholes. The Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be out patching the highways.

But things are looking up, East Tennessee. The cancellations are slowing down and the roads are getting clearer. We'll get through it ... together.

Here's the latest news:

Watch for potholes – and crews patching them on highways

As the snow and ice melt away, the potholes appear.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be patching potholes beginning today on interstates and routes around East Tennessee as weather allows, according to a news release.

Drivers should watch for crews working on these highways and roads:

I-640 East at Rutledge Pike in Knox County

I-40 in Loudon County

I-40 in Roane County

I-75 in Campbell County

SR 63 from Harrogate to LaFollette

Various state routes in Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties

Many East Tennessee schools are closed

For many districts, it's the seventh school day of cancellations. Check to see who's open and who's closed.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville weather live updates: Ice melt and rain may lead to floods