Live blog for Trumbull's capital murder trial: Day Three

Editor's note: This blog contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers related to child abuse, sexual abuse, animal abuse and murder.

Check back often for live updates and catch-up entries on this blog covering the murder trial for a drifter accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in Wichita Falls. The child's mother is also charged with his murder.

Thursday, Aug. 24 — The capital murder trial of Corey Allen Trumbull for the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline is resuming Thursday with the testimony of a retired longtime investigator of crimes against children.

Former Wichita Falls police detective Betty Dean began testifying Wednesday about a search of Trumbull's truck and two interviews with him in Las Vegas where he was being held for domestic violence charges.

See below for live updates later this morning of the third day of testimony in the trial of the drifter accused of shocking acts against the little boy.

Trumbull and Logan's mother, Stormy Johnson, are accused of beating Logan to death Dec. 14, 2019, in a Wichita Falls hotel room and then hiding his body in an abandoned car half a block away.

Graphic autopsy photos and a disturbing video drove the child's father and paternal grandmother out of the courtroom at times Wednesday.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, a specialist in child-abuse pediatrics from Dallas, testified about the cause of death in Logan's homicide and the injuries inflicted on him.

Logan bled to death internally because of blunt force trauma, according to her testimony. The child suffered head trauma, but it was the deep bruises covering his body that contributed to his death.

He also suffered a staggering injury when a 220-pound Trumbull allegedly stomped on his head, breaking his nose so badly it would have been difficult for the boy to eat and impossible for him to breathe out of his nose.

Dakil told the jury the autopsy report showed "a battered, emaciated child. He had significant bruising. He was very thin."

Logan's last recorded weight from a medical consultation was about 96 pounds. He was a healthy child. But over the course of his mother's relationship with her new boyfriend, he apparently lost 30 pounds.

Dakil testified that Logan was pummeled over and over.

"This kid went down, and the beating continued," Dakil testified.

She told the jury that Logan's injuries would have interfered with normal activities, such as walking. It would be obvious that he needed immediate medical treatment.

More: Live blog for Corey Allen Trumbull's murder trial for 11-year-old's death: Day one

More: Live blog for Trumbull's capital murder trial: Day two

During cross-examination, Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Will Hull asked Dakil if it was possible Trumbull and Johnson both abused Logan.

Hull noted that he could introduce many hypothetical situations about the cause of Logan's injuries.

Capital murder defendant Corey Allen Trumbull leaves the 78th District Courtroom during a break in the proceedings Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Trumbull is accused of killing 11-year-old Logan Cline in 2019 in Wichita Falls.

Dakil agreed that it was possible and also confirmed that Logan's injuries appear to be caused by a massive one-time beating or multiple beatings across time.

"Is it possible that a person who is less than 200 pounds could inflict those injuries over time?" Hull said.

"If you have enough adrenaline and rage," Dakil testified.

"Only people that were there could tell me exactly what happened," Dakil told the jury.

Those people would be Trumbull, Logan's mother and his sister, now 18 years old. She gave testimony about the trauma and abuse she and Logan endured and his horrific death in a room at the Red Roof Inn off Interstate Highway-44.

Trumbull is alleged to have been the main abuser, but Johnson also took part.

She is charged with murder in connection with her son's death. Trumbull and Johnson are both charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding Logan's body in the backseat of a derelict car.

Wichita Falls police found the body Feb. 27, 2020, after information about it came up during the course of domestic violence charges against Trumbull. He was accused of physical attacks on Johnson in Las Vegas.

Trumbull admitted during one of his interviews with Dean and another detective from Wichita Falls that Logan's body was cleaned, dressed and put in a wheelchair.

He and Johnson then went to dump it and did so in an old car near an abandoned house on the city's north side.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, an expert in child abuse pediatrics, takes a few minutes Thursday, March 9, 2023, before continuing her testimony in the murder trial of James Irven Staley III at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

But Trumbull pinned all of those acts on Johnson right down to saying she put the body into the car. He told the detectives he was there but didn't take part or touch Logan after he died during a seizure.

This was one of the versions of what happened that Trumbull gave during the two interviews.

Dakil and Dean might be familiar to those who followed the trial of James Irven Staley, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole earlier this year for killing 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in 2018. Both Dakil and Dean also testified in that trial.

A disturbing video shown to the jury Wednesday left the courtroom in stunned silence.

The video was taken from a memory card found during a search of Trumbull's Chevy Silverado in Las Vegas. The voices of Johnson, Trumbull and Logan could be heard on the video although only Logan was visible.

His sister confirmed that it was them talking on the video during her testimony Tuesday.

Hull disputed her confirmation and the authenticity of the video. He logged a running objection to it Wednesday.

In the video, Johnson and Trumbull encourage Logan to engage in child sexual abuse. No abuse is visible in the video. At the end of it, the camera is apparently focused on a wall.

Just before it was shown, Nicholas Cline, Logan's father, and his paternal grandmother quickly walked out of the courtroom.

On Tuesday, the jury heard opening arguments and testimony began. Trumbull also pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder of a child 10 or older but younger than 15 and to tampering with evidence.

Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight is presiding over the trial in the 78th District Courtroom since the 30th District Courtroom sustained water damage and is being repaired.

Wichita County Assistant District Attorney John Gillespie is leading the prosecution with Assistant DA Kyle Lessor in second chair. Hull is leading Trumbull's defense with APD Gant Grimes on board to assist.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News in Wichita Falls, covers education, courts, breaking news, investigative projects and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Live blog for Trumbull's capital murder trial: Day Three