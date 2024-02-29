Live: Brevard County budget workshop begins at 1 p.m. today

TechCrunch

If you didn’t know legendary tennis player and seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams had an eye for interior design, consider this your heads up. It’s been 22 years since she founded her interior design firm V Starr Interiors, and now Williams is entering the generative AI space with a new platform called Palazzo, which creates design ideas to help inspire people looking to revive their space. Palazzo officially launched today and is available on the web.